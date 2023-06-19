Bruce Willis' ex-wife, Demi Moore, and his current spouse, Emma Heming Willis, paid tribute to the ailing action star with heartfelt messages on Instagram on Father's Day.

"Forever grateful to you BW for giving me these three beautiful girls. We love our #girldad. Happy Father's Day!" Moore captioned a throwback photo of Willis with their three daughters -- Rumer, Scout and Tallulah -- when they were little girls.

Heming Willis also shared a photo of her husband cuddling with their smiling daughter Mabel.

"Father's Day is a time I get to reflect on my deep appreciation and respect I have for Bruce as I watch him father our little ones," wrote Heming, who is also the mother of Willis' daughter Evelyn.

"What he's teaching them will span generations. Unconditional love, kindness, strength, compassion, patience, generosity, resilience," she added. "Happy Father's Day to the greatest dad I know, who will forever be the gift that keeps giving within our family."

Willis, 68, retired from acting last year. His family announced in February that he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.