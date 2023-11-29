Roku Channel released the trailer for A Very Demi Holiday Special on Wednesday. Demi Lovato hosts the musical variety special, premiering Dec. 8.

In the trailer, Lovato sings holiday songs. Guest star Paris Hilton joins Lovato in the kitchen to bake holiday treats.

Trixie Mattel helps Lovato with some dance choreography. Tiffany Haddish helps Lovato decorate holiday costumes.

Singer JoJo and Rich Eisen also join the festivities. The announcement also lists Hailey Bieber appearing.

The trailer also includes some animated clips of an alien in a sleigh, with an animated Lovato joining the alien at the end.

"Aliens are real and I'm going to Mars, [expletives]," Lovato says at trailer's conclusion.

Roku Channel also featured Lovato's talk show.

OBB Pictures produces A Very Demi Holiday Special. The Roku Channel is available on Roku devices, internet, Android and iOS devices.