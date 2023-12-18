Actress and singer Demi Lovato has confirmed she is engaged to songwriter Jordan "Jutes" Lutes.

Lovato's representative confirmed the happy news to People.com Sunday.

According to the magazine, Lutes proposed to Lovato Saturday in Los Angeles, offering her a bespoke pear-shape diamond solitaire engagement ring.

After she said "yes," they celebrated with their families at dinner.

The singer also posted about Lutes' proposal on Instagram.

"I'm still speechless. Last night was the best night of my life and I can't believe I get to marry the love of my life @jutesmusic," Lovato captioned a photo of them wearing coordinating black outfits and smiling at each other.

"My love, I'm beyond excited to marry you.. every day I've spent with you has been a dream come true and I can't wait to love and cherish you forever. Here's to the rest of our lives. I love you baby."

The couple met in January 2022 when they collaborated on the song, "Substance."