Delayed, final season of 'Snowpiercer' to air on AMC
UPI News Service, 03/15/2024
The fourth and final season of the sci-fi series, Snowpiercer, is set to air on AMC in early 2025.
The first three seasons will also soon be available on the network.
"Snowpiercer is an edge-of-your-seat thrill ride with a loyal fanbase - similar to the passionate fandoms we serve across our biggest franchise series - and a welcome addition to AMC and AMC+," Ben Davis, executive vice president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios, said in a statement on Thursday.
"We look forward to giving viewers an opportunity to binge the first three seasons later this year, in anticipation of the arrival of a remarkable fourth season helmed by Paul Zbyszewski and this stellar cast, which will premiere in 2025."
