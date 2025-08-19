The film is an adaptation of Mary Shelley's classic 1818 tale about Victor Frankenstein, "a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation," the streaming service said in a synopsis.
