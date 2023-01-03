De La Soul's music catalog is coming to streaming services in March.

The hip-hop trio announced Tuesday that they will release their catalog on streaming services for the first time on March 3.

Reservoir Media, which acquired the catalog as part of its acquisition of Tommy Boy Records in 2021, confirmed the news in a press release.

The release of De La Soul's first six albums, 3 Feet High and Rising (1989), De La Soul is Dead (1991), Buhloone Mindstate (1993), Stakes is High (1996), Art Official Intelligence: Mosaic Thump (2000) and AOI: Bionix (2001), on streaming services will coincide with the 34th anniversary of the release of the group's debut album, 3 Feet High and Rising.

De La Soul will celebrate by releasing the single "The Magic Number" on Jan. 13. The song appears on 3 Feet High and Rising.

"We can't believe this day is finally here, and we are excited to be able to share our music with fans, old and new. Golnar, Rell, Faith and the Reservoir team have been great partners in this entire process. We're grateful that our relationship with them all has enabled this to happen," De La Soul said.

"Bringing De La Soul's music to streaming services is a big moment for Reservoir, Chrysalis, and fans everywhere," Reservoir president Rell Lafargue added. "It is a real testament to our team and the group that we were able to execute these plans together. We couldn't be prouder to embrace De La Soul's historic artistry and support them in sharing their music with the world."

De La Soul's previous efforts to bring their music to streaming services were held back by licensing issues and contract issues with Tommy Boy Records.