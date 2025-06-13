Disney is teasing the upcoming film Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires with a new music video ahead of the July 10 premiere on Disney Channel.

The music video for "Don't Mess with Us" features a dance-off between "rival monster factions" Daywalkers and Vampires.

Cast members Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Chandler Kinney, Kylee Russell, Freya Skye, Malachi Barton, Swayam Bhatia, Julian Lerner and Mekonnen Knife star in the music video.

The upcoming film follows Zed and Addison, the "power couple" portrayed by Manheim and Donnelly, respectively, who become camp counselors overseeing the Daywalkers and Vampires.

The upcoming film will stream on Disney+ and Disney Channel On Demand beginning July 11.