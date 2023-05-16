The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced Tuesday that the Daytime Emmys will be postponed because of the Writers Guild of America strike. The Academy tweeted a statement from President and CEO Adam Sharp on the Daytime Emmys account.

ADVERTISEMENT

The show was scheduled to air live June 16 on CBS. It would be the 50th Daytime Emmys ceremony.

The Creative Arts and Lifestyle Ceremony scheduled for June 17 also is postponed.

"We look forward to our community gathering together as one to celebrate our Golden Anniversary and all of the talented nominees and honorees at a later date," Sharp wrote.

The WGA began picketing on May 2 after negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers failed to reach a new contract. Issues include a mandatory minimum writers room size and limits on the use of artificial intelligence.