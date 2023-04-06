CBS has announced a date for the 2023 Daytime Emmy Awards.

The 50th annual awards show will take place June 16 at Westin Bonaventure Los Angeles and air at 9 p.m. EDT on CBS. The event will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

2023 will mark the 17th year that the Daytime Emmys have broadcast on CBS.

The network also announced that it has extended its agreement with the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) to air the Daytime Emmys through 2024.

"We are thrilled to be back with our incredible broadcast partner CBS for two years," NATAS president and CEO Adam Sharp said in a press release. "In commemorating the show's golden anniversary this year, we look forward to honoring and celebrating the beloved world of daytime television."

"CBS has a storied history in daytime and we are delighted to continue having the Daytime Emmys on the Network for the next two years," CBS vice president of specials, music and live events Mackenzie Mitchell added. "We look forward to celebrating the show's 50th anniversary and highlighting the best that daytime has to offer."

The Daytime Emmys recognize outstanding achievement in television programming and crafts, in such categories as daytime dramas, talk shows, instructional programming, hosting and legal/courtroom programs.

This year's ceremony is produced by NATAS and Associated Television International (ATI).