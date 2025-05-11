Season 2 of David Tennant's period comedy, Rivals, is set to film this month in the United Kingdom.

ADVERTISEMENT

The adaptation of Jilly Cooper's best-selling novel takes place in the Cotswalds and follows competing 1980s British television personalities played by Tennant and Aidan Turner

The cast also includes Nafessa Williams, Katherine Parkinson and Victoria Smurfit.

The show streams on Hulu in the United States and on Disney+ internationally.

Season 2 will include 12 episodes.

"Careers, marriages and reputations hang in the balance as personal and professional lives collide in a world where secrets can't stay hidden for long," Disney teased in a press release.

"Bold, emotionally charged and filled with unforgettable moments, Rivals is a thrilling ride through a landscape of breathtaking beauty, fierce competition and life-changing decisions -- where the cost of success could be everything."

No premiere date has been announced yet.