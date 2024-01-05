Doctor Who and Good Omens icon David Tennant is set to host the BAFTA Film Awards gala in London on Feb. 18.

This will be the first time the actor presides over the event, which will air on the BBC.

"We are over the moon that David Tennant will be our host for the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards," Jane Millichip said in a statement Friday.

"He is deservedly beloved by British and international audiences, alike. His warmth, charm and mischievous wit will make it a must-watch show next month for our guests at the Royal Festival Hall and the millions of people watching at home."

Tennant is also known for his roles in the Harry Potter film franchise, as well as in the TV series Broadchurch, Jessica Jones and Staged.