The BBC has released a minute-long Doctor Who teaser trailer for its sci-fi show's upcoming trio of 60th Anniversary specials, which are slated to premiere in November.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We wanted to give fans, friends and families a lovely little Christmas present -- with a promise that 2023 will be a riot of Doctor Who goodness!" showrunner Russell T. Davies said as the teaser was released Sunday.

The preview had gotten more than 1.4 million views by Tuesday morning.

The specials will star David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor. He previously played the Tenth Doctor from 2005-10.

Jodie Whittaker's turn as the first female Doctor Who ended in October with a twist that saw her, the Thirteenth Doctor, regenerate as Tennant's new version of the character.

Catherine Tate , Yasmin Finney, Neil Patrick Harris , Jacqueline King and Karl Collins are to reprise their roles from earlier iterations of the show, and franchise newcomer Ruth Madeley will co-star in the three 60th anniversary specials.

Ncuti Gatwa takes over the role as the Fifteenth Doctor over the 2023 winter holidays, and Millie Gibson will play his companion Ruby Sunday.

The show premiered in 1963 and ran through 1989. It was revived in 2005.