David Letterman joined Jimmy Fallon during his monologue on The Tonight Show Monday.

"Is this the 23rd hour of the Today show?" asked the former Late Show host, feigning confusion, after arriving on stage.

Letterman, 77, would previously stop by Tonight during Johnny Carson's tenure as host, but his visits stopped when, after Carson's 1992 retirement, the gig was given to Jay Leno.

The move was a blow for Letterman, who'd anticipated taking over after several years hosting Late Night with David Letterman, which aired immediately after Carson's show.

Letterman's Monday visit was his first since that time, and it marked a brief reunion with Paul Shaffer, his former sidekick.

Shaffer worked with Letterman over three decades, serving as Late Night with David Letterman and Late Show with David Letterman music director.

Shaffer and the World's Most Dangerous Band are substituting for The Roots this week as the latter musicians prepare for Friday's SNL50: Homecoming Concert.

"Paul! What are you doing here?" Letterman asked.

"You know, it's a funny story," Shaffer replied. "You ever taken too much Ambien and then you wake up somewhere with no clue how the hell you got there?"

"Wow. You've been reading my diary," Letterman said.

The visit concluded with Letterman and Fallon slapping one another with tortillas.