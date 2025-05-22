The Gotham Television Awards announced Thursday that it will honor David E. Kelley with the Visionary Tribute Award. The Gotham Television Awards take place June 2 in New York City.

The Visionary Tribute Award is for Kelley's television career and his latest series, the Apple TV+ adaptation of Presumed Innocent. Kelley, a practicing attorney before writing for television's L.A. Law, created legal dramas The Practice, its spinoff Boston Legal, and Ally McBeal.

He adapted Scott Turow's 1987 novel Presumed Innocent, which was previously a movie in 1990. The show starred Jake Gyllenhaal, Ruth Negga, Peter Sarsgaard, Renata Reinsve, Bill Camp and O-T Fagbenle.

In addition to legal dramas, Kelley created Picket Fences, Doogie Howser, M.D., Chicago Hope and adapted Big Little Lies, The Lincoln Lawyer, Nine Perfect Strangers and Big Sky.

Nominees in the 12 categories were announced April 29. Nominees include Adolescence, Dying for Sex, The Pitt, Matlock, Man on the Inside, Forever, Paradise and more.

The ceremony takes place live at Cipriani Wall Street. Variety will stream the ceremony on its YouTube Channel.