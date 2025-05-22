David E. Kelley to receive Visionary Tribute from Gotham TV Awards
UPI News Service, 05/22/2025
The Gotham Television Awards announced Thursday that it will honor David E. Kelley with the Visionary Tribute Award. The Gotham Television Awards take place June 2 in New York City.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Visionary Tribute Award is for Kelley's television career and his latest series, the Apple TV+ adaptation of Presumed Innocent. Kelley, a practicing attorney before writing for television's L.A. Law, created legal dramas The Practice, its spinoff Boston Legal, and Ally McBeal.
Copyright 2025 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.