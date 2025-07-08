David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan attend 'Superman' premiere
UPI News Service, 07/08/2025
Superman stars David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan were among the cast members to attend the Los Angeles premiere of the film, which arrives in theaters Friday.
The event took place at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday.
Corenswet, 31, who portrays the iconic Clark Kent in the feature, wore a pinstriped suit to the premiere.
Brosnahan, 34, arrived in a dark blue sequined gown with cutouts. She plays Lois Lane in the film.
Other cast members in attendance included Nicholas Hoult (Lex Luthor), Nathan Fillion (Guy Gardner, aka Green Lantern), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl) and Edi Gathegi (Mister Terrific), along with Superman director James Gunn.
