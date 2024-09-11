Rocker Dave Grohl shared baby news Monday. His fourth child has arrived, but the baby's mother is not his wife of more than two decades.

"I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage," the Foo Fighters leader said on Instagram. "I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her."

Grohl, 55, is already a father to 18-year-old Violet, 15-year-old Harper and 10-year-old Ophelia. Their mother is his wife, Jordyn Blum.

"When I first met my wife, we went out on a few dates and I decided that I wasn't ready for a serious relationship," he told Elle in 2007. "So I just stopped calling. After three months, I had a revelation and called her back. She picked up the phone and said, 'Oh, I never thought I'd hear from you again.'"

The couple married in 2003.

Grohl reaffirmed his commitment to his family on his Instagram post, which has comments disabled and likes hidden.

"I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness," he said. "We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."