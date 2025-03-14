The Season 3 premiere of acclaimed series Dark Winds scored 2.2 million viewers, cable network AMC announced.

The network said the premiere episode of the eight-episode third season, which aired Thursday night, attracted 2.2 million viewers in Nielsen live+3 ratings.

The season premiere also scored big numbers on streaming service AMC+, with a more than 50% increase over the Season 2 premiere, the company said.

"We are so proud of this series, and so thankful for the response from fans and critics to the storytelling, the performances and the authenticity that comes through in every frame," Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, said in a news release.

"We knew Dark Winds had all the ingredients to become another important franchise for AMC and AMC+, but for Season 3 to attract more than 2.2 million premiere night viewers and again receive this level of critical acclaim -- including a third straight 100-point score on Rotten Tomatoes -- is truly remarkable."

Dark Winds, based on the Leaphorn & Chee book series by Tony Hillerman, is a noir drama following the investigations of Navajo Tribal Police Lt. Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon), Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) and Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten) in the 1970s. Season 3 finds the team probing the disappearance of two young boys.

Dark Winds has already been renewed for Season 4, which begins filming later this month in Santa Fe, N.M.