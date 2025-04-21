Daphne Oz says her 11-year-old daughter Philomena "bounced right back" after fainting during Dr. Mehmet Oz's swearing-in ceremony at the White House.

Daphne Oz , a former co-host on The Chew and the eldest child of Dr. Mehmet Oz, supported her father alongside other family members Friday as he was sworn in as administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

CBS News said President Donald Trump fielding questions from reporters during the ceremony in the Oval Office when Philomena collapsed. Members of the press were quickly ushered out of the room.

Daphne Oz, who attended the event with her husband John Jovanovic, Philomena and son Jovan, gave an update on Philomena's health Sunday on Instagram.

"We are so grateful it was nothing serious," she wrote in the post, which also included a carousel of photographs.

The first image shows Daphne Oz , Jovanovic, Philomena and Jovan smiling and posing outside the White House. The couple also have two other daughters, Giovanna Ines and Domenic Celina, who were not present.

"Thank you to the incredible White House team and medical staff who was so kind to her," Daphne Oz added in her post.

She also expressed gratitude for President Trump's "warmth" and generosity, clocking the experience as "a more than memorable day at the White House for all of us" before sharing how proud she was of her father.

Dr. Mehmet Oz's wife, Lisa, daughters Arabella and Zoe, and son Oliver were also in attendance.

A White House spokesperson confirmed to People that a "minor family member fainted during Dr. Oz's swearing in ceremony in the Oval Office."

"We are happy to say she is okay," the rep added in a statement.