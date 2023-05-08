Danna Paola has announced her first-ever U.S. tour.The 27-year-old Mexican singer and actress announced the U.S. leg of her XT4S1S tour Monday."Surprise!" Paola wrote on Instagram in Spanish. "My first tour in the United States. I can't wait anymore to see you and sing with you for the first time."The XT4S1S tour begins Aug. 11 in San Jose, Calif., and concludes Sept. 16 in El Cajon, Calif.Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales for Citi card holders to begin May 9 and additional pre-sales to start May 10 at 10 a.m. local time.Paola originally launched the XT4S1S tour in Mexico in November.The singer is known for the singles "Mala Fama," "Nada" with Cali y El Dandee and "Mexico" with Ne-Yo and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike. She released her sixth studio album, K.O., in January 2021.Here's the full list of dates for the U.S. leg of the XT4S1S tour:Aug. 11 - San Jose, Calif., at San Jose CivicAug. 18 - Houston, at 713 Music HallAug. 19 - Irving, Texas, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music FactoryAug. 24 - Los Angeles, at YouTube TheatreSept. 1 - Miami, at James L. Knight CenterSept. 2 - Atlanta, at Coca Cola RoxySept. 8 - Rosemont, Ill., at Rosemont TheatreSept. 9 - New York City, at Palladium at Times SquareSept. 15 - Phoenix, at Arizona Financial TheatreSept. 16 - El Cajon, Calif., at The Magnolia