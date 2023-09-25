Comedian Dane Cook married fitness instructor Kelsi Taylor at a private estate in O'ahu, Hawaii, over the weekend.

"We chose Hawaii because it has such a special place in our hearts and our relationship," Cook told People Magazine. "It was one of the first trips we ever went on together and we continue to go back often."

The couple got engaged in July 2022 after five years together.

Cook, known for starring in films Planes, Employee of the Month, Good Luck Chuck, Dan in Real Life and My Best Friend's Girl and TV series American Gods, posted on X, "Last night I married the girl of my dreams here in Hawaii. The greatest feeling in the world is knowing you've got the strongest person you could ever imagine by your side and giving them all of your love in return. The years of laughs, adventures and accomplishments we've shared were solidified in front of some of our dearest friends and family during an emotional ceremony. I can't wait to share more but for now just know this.. I've never felt this way. It's so wonderful."