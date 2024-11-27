The winners of Dancing with the Stars Season 33 have been chosen.

Former Bachelor Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson took home the Mirrorball trophy Tuesday night after facing Olympian Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten.

"It means everything, this whole experience has been unbelievable. Thank you for bearing with us," Graziadei said, as reported by People. "I tried my best, I promise!"

In the freestyle, Graziadei and Johnson wore white tennis outfits, and brought rackets to the stage as "Canned Heat" played.

The other contenders included onetime New England Patriot Danny Amendola and Whitney Carson, Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold, and actress Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong.