Dancing with the Stars pro Witney Carson is a mom of two.

The 29-year-old professional dancer recently welcomed her second child, a son, with her husband, Carson McAllister.

Carson shared the news in an Instagram post Sunday on Mother's Day. She included a photo of herself with McAllister, their 2-year-old son, Kevin Leo, and their new baby boy.

"My boys," Carson captioned the post. "Could there be a better Mother's Day gift?? We are on cloud nine and soaking in every second."

Fellow DWTS pros Lindsay Arnold, Jenna Johnson and Sharna Burgess were among those to congratulate Carson in the comments.

"Happy Mother's Day!!! Look at that hair on baby boy," Johnson wrote.

"Ahhhhhhhhh! Happy Mother's Day mama!!! And congratulations," Burgess said.

Carson also posted on Instagram Stories, calling her baby boy "the best Mother's Day gift I could have asked for."

"We are all good over here! Baby is doing great. Thank you for checking in on us. More updates soon," she added.

Carson announced her pregnancy on DWTS in November 2022.

DWTS will return to ABC for Season 32 after one season on Disney+.