The Dancing with the Stars cast is hitting the road in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cast members Britt Stewart, Alan Bersten, Emma Slater, Gleb Savchenko, Brandon Armstrong, Alexis Warr and Sasha Farber are going on tour, starting Jan. 6 at MGM National Harbor in National Harbor, Md. and ending at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on March 12.

Season 31 of the series kicked off in Los Angeles on Sept. 19. It is the series' first season on Disney+. Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro serve as hosts with Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough as the judges.

This year's cast includes Joseph Baena paired with Daniella Karagach; Selma Blair with Sasha Farber; Wayne Brady with Witney Carson; Sam Champion with Cheryl Burke; Charli D'Amelio with Mark Ballas; Heidi D'Amelio with Artem Chigvintsev; Jessie James Decker with Alan Bersten; Trevor Donovan with Emma Slater; Daniel Durant with Britt Stewart;Teresa Giudice with Pasha Pashkov; Vinny Guadagnino with Koko Iwasaki; Cheryl Ladd with Louis van Amstel; Jason Lewis with Peta Murgatroyd; Shangela with Gleb Savchenko; Jordin Sparks with Brandon Armstrong; and Gabby Windey with Val Chmerkovskiy.

So far, dance couples Teresa Giudice and partner Pasha Pashkov and Jason Lewis and Peta Murgatroyd have been eliminated.

The theme of Monday night's episode was James Bond.