Hulu is teasing Predator: Killer of Killers, which arrives on the streamer June 6.

The animated anthology film hails from Dan Trachtenberg, who directed Prey (2022), a standalone prequel in the Predator franchise.

In the Killer of Killers trailer released Monday, viewers see a Viking leader and her son preparing to fight. Elsewhere, an extraterrestrial monster is shown violently killing samurai fighters.

In another scene, the monster appears to be just as adept at attacking in the water. Various soldiers are seen preparing for battle during World War II and attempt to kill the seemingly invincible beast.

"What happens if we survive?" a voice asks as the preview concludes.

Predator: Killer of Killers features the voices of Lindsay LaVanchy, Louis Ozawa Changchien, Rick Gonzalez and Michael Biehn.