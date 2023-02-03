Ghostbusters and The Blues Brothers icon Dan Aykroyd is set to host a six-part comedic docu-series called A History of the World in Six Glasses for the FOX Nation streaming service.

ADVERTISEMENT

Expected to premiere next January, the show is about where beer, wine, spirits, coffee, tea and soda came from and how they factor into our lives today.

The series will also feature Aykroyd's fellow Saturday Night Live veterans Jim Belushi, Jon Lovitz and Kevin Nealon, as well as Cheers alum George Wendt.

It was written and directed by Rob Long, a former executive producer of Cheers.

"I laughed out loud watching every episode and learned so much about the cultural impact of these iconic beverages," Fox Nation President Jason Klarman said in a statement Thursday.