Ghostbusters and The Blues Brothers icon Dan Aykroyd is set to host a six-part comedic docu-series called A History of the World in Six Glasses for the FOX Nation streaming service.Expected to premiere next January, the show is about where beer, wine, spirits, coffee, tea and soda came from and how they factor into our lives today.The series will also feature Aykroyd's fellow Saturday Night Live veterans Jim Belushi, Jon Lovitz and Kevin Nealon, as well as Cheers alum George Wendt.It was written and directed by Rob Long, a former executive producer of Cheers."I laughed out loud watching every episode and learned so much about the cultural impact of these iconic beverages," Fox Nation President Jason Klarman said in a statement Thursday.Fox Nation is also the home to Kevin Costner's natural history series, Yellowstone 150, and a standup comedy special headlined by Roseanne Barr is scheduled to premiere on Feb. 13.