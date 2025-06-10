ABC is announcing the cast of Bachelor in Paradise Season 10.

Dale Moss, who became engaged to Season 16 Bachelorette Clare Crawley, is among the singles looking for love in Costa Rica.

"I'm really head down with travel and work and projects and things like that," he told Us Weekly. "But I definitely realized that there's more out there and sometimes you have to remove yourself from certain situations to get more clarity on that."

A reel featuring the incoming singles was posted to the reality television show's official Instagram account Tuesday.

"I may have caught footballs for a living, but catching hearts -- that's a natural talent," Moss says in that clip.

The series follows "fan favorites from The Bachelor franchise" as they mingle and date one another.

Other cast members include Jeremy Simon, Jonathan Johnson, Alexe-Anne Godin, Bailey Brown, Brian Autz, Hakeem Moulton, Jessica Edwards, Justin Glaze, Katherine Izzo, Kyle Howard, Lexi Young, Riquerdy Marinez, Sam McKinney, Spencer Conley and Zoe McGrady.

Season 10 arrives on ABC July 7.