A24 is previewing Materialists, a rom-com starring Dakota Johnson as a matchmaker whose own love prospects include Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal.

The trailer released Tuesday shows Lucy (Johnson) celebrate her matchmaking service yielding nine marriages, before meeting Pascal's character, whom she describes as "a unicorn, an impossible fantasy" who lives in a $12 million apartment.

Chris Evans, meanwhile, portrays John -- a man from Lucy's past who isn't over her.

The film follows Lucy as she tries to figure out which suitor is the best match for herself.

The film arrives in theaters June 13, and the script was penned by Celine Song, who also directs. Song was the writer and director for Past Lives.