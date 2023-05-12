Tosin Cole plays Moses Johnson, a high school athlete falsely arrested by police.
"I'm thrilled that The CW has enthusiastically given all 16 episodes of 61st Street a network home," Vance said in a statement. "With The CW, I'm confident that we will engage a universe of viewers who will celebrate the series with us."
CW will air Season 1 in the fall. With the Writers Guild of America striking over the summer, new shows are unlikely to be ready in time for fall, so 61st Street can fill that gap.
