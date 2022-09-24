Louise Fletcher, who won an Oscar for her legendary performance of the villainous Nurse Ratched in the 1975 film, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, has died at her home in France at the age of 88.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Alabama native's agent, David Shaul, announced Friday she died in her sleep, surrounded by her loved ones.

Her son, Andrew Bick, said she died of natural causes after two bouts with breast cancer.

Her credits included Shameless, Private Practice, 7th Heaven, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Picket Fences, Joan of Arcadia, Cruel Intentions, Flowers in the Attic, Blue Steel, Brainstorm, Firestarter, Exorcist II: The Heretic, The Cheap Detective, The Lady in Red, The Karen Carpenter Story, Sugarfoot, Perry Mason, The Life, Legend of Wyatt Earp, A Gathering of Eagles, Thieves Like Us, Lawman, Bat Masterson, Maverick, The Untouchables and 77 Sunset Strip.

"Sad to read of the passing of Louise Fletcher," Oscar-winning actress Marlee Matlin, who is deaf, tweeted.

"Brilliant actress & Academy Award winner, I remember her as the daughter of Deaf parents (CODA) who was the FIRST to sign her acceptance speech at the Oscars. And she was so lovely as my mother on Picket Fences. RIP dear Louise."

Deep Space Nine scribe Robert Hewitt Wolfe wrote on Twitter: "It was an honor and a pleasure to write for Louise Fletcher, one of the absolute greats. A blazing talent and a compete class act. May she rest with the Prophets."