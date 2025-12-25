Craig Johnson releases new Longmire Christmas story
UPI News Service, 12/25/2025
Best-selling author Craig Johnson released a new Sheriff Walt Longmire Christmas story -- "Scents of the Season" -- on Thursday.
In keeping with his yuletide tradition, Johnson posted the holiday story on his social media.
This year's yarn follows Walt and his undersheriff/fiancee Vic as they are called away from the office Christmas celebration Ruby organized to dispatch a wayward skunk at a rich woman's fancy dinner party.
