Best-selling author Craig Johnson released a new Sheriff Walt Longmire Christmas story -- "Scents of the Season" -- on Thursday.

In keeping with his yuletide tradition, Johnson posted the holiday story on his social media.

This year's yarn follows Walt and his undersheriff/fiancee Vic as they are called away from the office Christmas celebration Ruby organized to dispatch a wayward skunk at a rich woman's fancy dinner party.

Set in contemporary Wyoming, Johnson's books inspired a beloved TV show -- starring Robert Taylor, Katee Sackhoff, Louanne Stephens, Lou Diamond Phillips, A. Martinez. Bailey Chase and Cassidy Freeman -- that ran from 2012 to 2017.

A festival celebrating the show and books is held each summer in Buffalo, Wyo.