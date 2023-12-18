Corinne Foxx is engaged to be married.

Foxx, an actress, television personality and the daughter of actor Jamie Foxx , announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Joe Hooten, on Sunday.

Foxx shared the news on Instagram alongside engagement photos with Hooten. One of the photos gives a glimpse of Foxx's engagement ring.

"from the first time I saw you, I knew you were my forever," she captioned the post.

Actresses Kerry Washington, Garcelle Beauvais and Brenda Song were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"CONGRATULATIONS," Washington wrote alongside several heart emojis.

"Yasssss congratulations," Beauvais added.

"Congrats!!!!! I'm so happy for you!" Song said.

Foxx and Hooten both attended the University of Southern California and met in 2018, according to Page Six.

Foxx is known for collaborating with Jamie Foxx on the game show Shazam and the comedy series Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! Jamie Foxx was hospitalized for an undisclosed "medical complication" in April and addressed his "tough" health battle in an awards acceptance speech this month.