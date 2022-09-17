Warner Bros. is working on a sequel to its 2005 DC Comics sci-fi blockbuster, Constantine.

The Hollywood Reporter, Variety and Deadline reported Friday that Keanu Reeves is returning to star in the film, but the studio has not officially announced the project.

Akiva Goldsman is writing the screenplay and will produce the sequel, while Francis Lawrence, who helmed the original Constantine, will be back to direct.

A Constantine TV series that J.J. Abrams had been developing for HBO Max is not going forward. It is one of many projects, along with Batgirl, that was scrapped when Warner Bros and Discovery merged earlier this year.

The franchise follows John Constantine, a super-powered exorcist who can see the demons and angels influencing humans.