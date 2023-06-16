Comic actor Pete Davidson charged with reckless driving after March crash
UPI News Service, 06/16/2023
Comedian Pete Davidson has been charged with reckless driving after crashing his car into a Beverly Hills home in March.
Davidson's arraignment is set for July 27.
"We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home," the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said, according to Entertainment Weekly. "Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision."
The March 4 incident happened around 11 pm PT, when a vehicle Davidson was driving on a residential street crashed into a fire hydrant and a home, according to CNN.
According to reports at the time, Davidson's car jumped a curb and struck a fire hydrant and the house. Actress Chase Sui Wonders also was in the car and was not injured.
