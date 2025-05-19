Netflix released a trailer for Mike Birbiglia's new stand-up comedy special, The Good Life, which debuts on the streaming service May 26.

The trailer, released Monday, finds the comedian musing about how his father, a doctor, earned a law degree "in his free time."

"That's how much he didn't want to be a dad," Birbiglia quips.

The Good Life marks Birbiglia's fourth Netflix comedy special.

"Drugs. Marriage. Kids' parties. Mike Birbiglia reevaluates life as a son -- and as a father -- in this hilarious and deeply personal comedy special," the official synopsis reads.