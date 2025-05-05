Actor Colman Domingo and singer Pharrell Williams were among the well-heeled celebrities to walk the blue carpet at the Met Gala fundraiser in New York Monday evening.

This year's dress code is "Tailored to You," which is inspired by the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute's upcoming "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibit.

Domingo -- an actor who frequently makes the media's "best dressed" lists after Hollywood occasions -- wore a cobalt blue Valentino cape with a gold lame collar, while Williams sported a stunning pinstripe jacket of his own design covered in 100,000 white pearls. The singer and music producer is creative director of Louis Vuitton menswear.

Domingo and Williams are both co-chairs of the gala.

Music legend Diana Ross stopped the show in a sparkling silver and white gown and a feather-trimmed coat with an enormous train that needed at least six men to help her carry up the stairs.

She topped the ensemble off with a white hat with feathers.

Teyana Taylor, La La Anthony and Ego Nwodim are hosting a live-stream of the arrivals on Vogue's YouTube and social media platforms.

The event started with a performance by the Silk & Sound men's choir, who sang Ross' classic "Ain't No Mountain High Enough."

Basketball legend LeBron James, who was the gala's honorary chair, announced hours before the event that he would not be able to attend.

"Unfortunately because of my knee injury I sustained at the end of the season I won't be able to attend the Met Gala in NY tonight as so many people have been asking and congratulating me on!" James wrote on X.

"Hate to miss an historical event! My beautiful powerful Queen will be there holding the castle down as she always has done!"