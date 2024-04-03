CMT has announced presenters and new performers for the 2024 CMT Music Awards.

This year's ceremony will take place Sunday at Moody Center in Austin, Texas, and air at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS. The show will also stream on Paramount+.

Emma Roberts, Billy Bob Thornton, James Van Der Beek, Amber Riley, Emily Osment, Gayle King, Jane Seymour, Max Theriot, Minnie Driver, Montana Jordan and Paul Walter Hauser will present awards.

Other presenters include Carly Pearce, Cody Alan, Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll, Megan Moroney, Melissa Etheridge, Mickey Guyton and Paramalee.

In addition, Dasha and Jason Aldean have joined the performers lineup.

Dasha will perform her hit "Austin," while Aldean will take the stage with his song "Let Your Boys Be Country."

Bailey Zimmerman, Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Little Big Town and Sugarland, Megan Moroney and other artists were previously announced to perform.

Kelsea Ballerini will host the ceremony.

Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson and Megan Moroney lead the nominees with three nominations each.

Ballerini, Wilson, Jelly Roll, Johnson, Ashley McBryde and Hardy were announced Tuesday as the finalists for Video of the Year.