Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Adam Levine are returning as coaches for Season 29 of The Voice on NBC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Season 29 of the musical competition series is set to kick off in the spring of 2026.

Michael Buble, Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan and Reba McEntire will serve as coaches for Season 28, premiering this fall.¯¯

Carson Daly is the show's host.