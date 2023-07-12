Disney classic Cinderella has received an all-new restoration.

Disney+ announced a 4K restoration of the 1950 animated film Wednesday that will stream during World Princess Week in August.

The restoration marks the first time that Cinderella will be available to stream in 4K.

The Walt Disney Studios Restoration and Preservation team worked with Walt Disney Animation Studios on the multi-year project, which had its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival in February.

"Working with our restoration team along with internal technical experts, outside vendors (like Mike Underwood at Picture Shop Hollywood) and advisors from Walt Disney Animation Studios, we were able to make this 1950 classic look and sound better than ever," Kevin Schaeffer, director of restoration for Walt Disney Studios, said in a statement.

"We began the process by pulling the original nitrate negative from the Library of Congress, and scanning the successive exposure color records in 4K. We then did a cleaning pass to remove dirt and as many artifacts as possible. The current available restoration tools allowed us to produce a sharper and higher quality image than previous efforts," he added. "To make sure we didn't lose any of the detail or artistic choices of the filmmakers, we turned to Disney animation legends and authorities, including Michael Giaimo and Eric Goldberg."

Walt Disney Animation Studios is celebrating its centennial this year. The Cinderella restoration will debut Aug. 25 on Disney+ as part of the ongoing Disney100 celebration.

Cinderella was released in 1950 and is the 12th Disney animated feature film. The movie was nominated for three Academy Awards, including Best Original Song for "Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo."