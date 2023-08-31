USA and Syfy released the first look at Chucky Season 3 on Thursday. The series returns Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. EDT on both networks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Devon Sawa plays the president of the United States in Season 3. This is Sawa's fourth character on the show.

Sawa played twins who both got killed by Chucky in Season 1. He also played a priest, the principal of a Catholic school who also did not make it through Season 2.

In Season 3, the president's son has a Chucky doll. The president brings Chucky to the White House to humor his son.

A letter opener goes missing and it's easy to guess who stole it. The teaser ends with Chucky stabbing a White House staffer and saying, "God bless America."