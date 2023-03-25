Christina Milian, Devale Ellis to star in Pentatonix Christmas movie for Netflix
UPI News Service, 03/25/2023
Production is set to begin next week on the Netflix romantic-comedy, Meet Me Next Christmas, starring Christina Milian and Devale Ellis.
"In pursuit of a fairytale romance with the man of her dreams, Layla must race through New York City to get her hands on the hottest ticket in town: the sold out Pentatonix Christmas Eve Concert," the streaming service said in a press release.
Rusty Cundieff -- whose credits include Chappelle's Show and White Water -- is directing the project, which was written by Molly Haldeman and Camilla Rubis.
