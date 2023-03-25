Production is set to begin next week on the Netflix romantic-comedy, Meet Me Next Christmas, starring Christina Milian and Devale Ellis.

"In pursuit of a fairytale romance with the man of her dreams, Layla must race through New York City to get her hands on the hottest ticket in town: the sold out Pentatonix Christmas Eve Concert," the streaming service said in a press release.

Rusty Cundieff -- whose credits include Chappelle's Show and White Water -- is directing the project, which was written by Molly Haldeman and Camilla Rubis.

The ensemble will also include Kofi Siriboe, Kalen Allen, Scott Hoying, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola and Matt Sallee.

"AHHHHHHH!! We are SO excited to announce that we'll be part of @Netflix's upcoming holiday movie "Meet Me Next Christmas," pop group Pentatonix tweeted Friday.