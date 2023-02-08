GLAAD will honor Christina Aguilera, Bad Bunny and Jeremy Pope at the GLAAD Media Awards in March.

The organization announced in a press release Wednesday that Aguilera, Bad Bunny and Pope will receive awards at the 34th annual awards show.

Singer Aguilera, 42, will receive the GLAAD Advocate for Change Award, which is presented to "a person, who through their work, has changed the game for LGBTQ people around the world."

"Christina Aguilera is a beloved icon who has inspired and shared messages of love for the LGBTQ community since the start of her music career. From using her voice to speak out against anti-LGBTQ legislation to creating songs and music videos that showcase LGBTQ love, Christina loudly and proudly raises the bar for what it means to be a LGBTQ ally today," GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said.

Singer and rapper Bad Bunny, 28, will be honored with the GLAAD Vanguard Award, which recognizes "allies who have made a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people and issues."

Actor Pope, 30, will receive the Stephen F. Kolzak Award, which is given to an "LGBTQ media professional who had made a significant difference in raising visibility and promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people and issues."

The GLAAD Media Awards honor media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues.

This year's ceremony will take place March 30 in Los Angeles, with a second ceremony to take place May 13 in New York.