Christie Brinkley is going public with her skin cancer diagnosis.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 70-year-old model and actress said Wednesday that she had basal cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer, removed from her face.

Brinkley shared the news on Instagram alongside photos that showed her with bandages on the side of her face.

"The good news for me is we caught the basal cell carcinoma early. And I had great doctors that removed the cancer and stitched me up to perfection like an haute couture Dior," the star wrote.

"The good news for you is that all of this can be avoided by being diligent with your sun protection!" she said. "I got serious a bit late so now for this ole mermaid/gardener, I'll be slathering on my SPF 30, reapplying as needed, wearing long sleeves and a wide brim hat. And doing regular total body check ups..that is a MUST!"

Brinkley said she was "lucky" to find the cancer while accompanying one of her daughters to their checkup. She asked if the doctor could check "a little tiny dot" she could feel while applying foundation of her face.

"He took a look and knew immediately it needed a biopsy! He did it then and there!" she said. "So make your own good luck by making that check up appointment today. And slather up my friends!"

Brinkley has two daughters, singer Alexa Ray Joel with Billy Joel and model Sailor Brinkley Cook with Peter Cook, and a son, Jack Brinkley Cook, with Richard Taubman.