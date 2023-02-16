Celebrity couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are giving a glimpse into their life with their three kids.

The 37-year-old model and 44-year-old singer shared family photos Tuesday featuring their newborn daughter, Esti.

The pictures include a portrait of Teigen and Legend posing with baby Esti, son Miles, 4, and daughter Luna, 6, on Valentine's Day.

"I had the best Valentine's Day dates last night," Legend captioned his post.

Teigen posted additional photos of her family at their celebration.

"excuse the spit up!! we are doing the best we can over here lol," she wrote.

Teigen announced Esti's birth alongside a photo in January.

"She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier," she said on Instagram at the time. "Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section?! We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes -- we feel it all!"

Teigen and Legend previously experienced a pregnancy loss in 2020.