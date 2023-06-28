Celebrity couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are celebrating the birth of their fourth child.

Teigen, a model and television personality, and Legend, a singer-songwriter, recently welcomed a son, Wren Alexander, via surrogate.

Legend, 44, shared the news Wednesday on Instagram alongside photos of their baby boy.

"Wren Alexander Stephens, our new love," he captioned the post.

Teigen and Legend have three other children, daughter Luna Simone, 7, son Miles Theodore, 4, and daughter Esti Maxine, 5 months. The couple previously experienced a pregnancy loss in 2020 with their son Jack.

In a post Wednesday, Teigen recounted her fertility struggles and shared how she and Legend quietly welcomed Wren via surrogate on June 19.

"Just minutes before midnight on June 19th, I got to witness the most beautiful woman, my friend, our surrogate, give birth amidst a bit of chaos but with strength and pure joy and love," she wrote.

Teigen gave birth to Esti in January.