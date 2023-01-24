The NFL has announced the pregame entertainment lineup for Super Bowl LVII.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year's Super Bowl will be held Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., and air on Fox.

Country music singer Chris Stapleton will perform the national anthem. Stapleton is a Grammy-winning artist known for the singles "Tennessee Whiskey," "The Devil Named Music" and "Broken Halos."

Singer, songwriter and producer Babyface will sing "America the Beautiful." The 12-time Grammy winner has written hit singles for Madonna, Boyz II Men, Whitney Houston, Beyonce and other artists.

"Truly excited and honored to perform America the Beautiful at Super Bowl LVII and to be a part of this pregame lineup," Babyface tweeted.

In addition, actress Sheryl Lee Ralph will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing." The Emmy winner plays Barbara Howard on the ABC series Abbott Elementary, which was renewed for a third season this month.

Coda actor Troy Kotsur will perform the national anthem in sign language, with Colin Denny to sign "America the Beautiful" and Justin Miles to sign "Lift Every Voice and Sing" and the halftime show.

Rihanna was previously announced to headline the Super Bowl LVII halftime show. The singer was nominated for her first Oscar on Tuesday in the Best Original Song category for "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.