Jurassic World, Lego Movie and Guardians of the Galaxy icon Chris Pratt took to social media Saturday to wish his son Jack a happy 12th birthday.

"Happy Birthday to my wonderful son Jack," Pratt, 45, captioned a photo gallery of him spending time with his oldest child.

"I thank God every day for you sweet boy. You are so smart, hilarious, kind, thoughtful, trustworthy and tough. I love you so much kiddo. Twelve!? I honestly can't believe it."

Jack is Pratt's only child with his ex-wife, actress Anna Faris.

Pratt has been married to author Katherine Schwarzenegger, daughter of film legend Arnold Schwarzenegger, since 2019.

They have two daughters, ages 2 and 4.