Chris Meloni is returning to Law & Order: SVU for a guest stint in Season 27.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Hangin with friends on a Friday nite @therealmariskahargitay @dannflorek," Meloni captioned Instagram photos of him with SVU veterans Hargitay and Florek this weekend.

Meloni played New York Police Department Detective Elliot Stabler on SVU from 1999 to 2012, and has guest starred on the procedural several times since 2021.

He also plays the character on his own series, Law & Order: Organized Crime, which recently wrapped its fourth season.

Deadline said Kelli Giddish is returning to play Amanda Rollins full-time on SVU.

Giddish was a series regular from 2011 to 2023, then guest starred on the show for the past two years.