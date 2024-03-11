Chris Evans and his wife, Alba Baptista, stepped out together at an Oscars party Sunday.

The pair made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Vanity Fair Oscars party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Baptista wore a strapless black and white Roland Mouret gown, while Evans sported a bright red Dolce & Gabbana suit with a white shirt and black tie.

News broke in September 2023 that Evans, 42, and Baptista, 26, married at a private estate in Cape Cod, Mass.

The couple kept their wedding quiet, with guests reportedly signing non-disclosure agreements and forfeiting their phones.

Evans and Baptista were first linked in November 2022 after they had reportedly been dating for over a year.

Evans most recently starred with Emily Blunt in Pain Hustlers, which premiered on Netflix in October.

Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan and singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter also made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.