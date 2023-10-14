Captain America star Chris Evans has confirmed he is married to Alba Baptista.

"I got married," Evans told the crowd at New York Comic Con on Saturday.

"It was really, really great. We kinda had two ceremonies. We had one on the East Coast. We did one in Portugal. My wife's Portuguese. Yeah, go Portugal!"

TMZ said the actor also showed off a gold wedding band at the event where he also talked about the joys of being a "dog dad."

"He's so sweet and he doesn't know it. He has no idea. He's just existing. He's the best," Evans said, adding he misses him even if he is just away from him for a day.

Media outlets reported the happy news in September, but the couple had not publicly announced it.