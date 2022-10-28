Chli¶e Bailey is back with new music.

The 24-year-old singer released a single and music video for the song "For the Night" featuring Latto on Friday.

In "For the Night," Bailey sings about wanting to be with someone who won't commit.

"I ask myself why we can't be closer / I play those same games a thousand times over / And you crave those long nights with me, oh, don't you? / You can leave your guard at the door / And let me love you for the night," she sings.

Bailey said in a Twitter Spaces session earlier this month that she wrote "For the Night" about her former love interest, singer and rapper Gunna.

"For the Night" is expected to appear on Bailey's forthcoming debut studio album. The album will also feature the singles "Have Mercy," "Treat Me" and "Surprise."

Bailey came to fame with her sister, Halle Bailey, as the music duo Chli¶e x Halle. The pair released their second album, Ungodly Hour, in June 2020.